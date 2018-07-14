CPW’s Cast, Blast and Twang provides sporting opportunities for Craig families

The joy of outdoor recreation was on the docket Saturday as Colorado Parks and Recreation hosted the Cast, Blast and Twang at Wyman Living History Museum.

Families joined the fun provided by CPW, along with the museum, Northwest Colorado Outfitters Association, Mule Deer Foundation, A-1 Rooter and RTS Hunting LLC/Visintainer RFW, providing a barbecue amid the activities.

“People can get out of the house, maybe get started on something they don’t already do,” said Jeff Gonçalves, CPW district wildlife manager. “Maybe they don’t fish, they’ve never shot a shotgun or shot archery, but it’s a good way to enjoy some family time and get some experience.”

The museum pond provided ample angling for fishing enthusiasts of all ages with rods and reels, bait and tackle provided.

Meadow Simpson, 9, kept casting off from the pond’s edge in the hopes of landing a big beast of the deep. Though not quite a novice to the sport, she’s still seeking her first fish.

“I’ve been fishing before, but I really want to catch something this time,” she said.

Elsewhere on the museum property, organizers set up trap shooting as parents and kids enjoyed the blast of a shotgun.

Gail Martinez had better luck than her children, Ani and Grady, but she noted that all of them have started to get more interested in activities like shooting, helped along by the free CPW clinic.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and do something we wouldn’t normally do,” Gail said of the Cast, Blast and Twang.

Ani and Grady were more fond of the twang part found on the museum’s archery pitch, with traditional and 3-D targets positioned for compound bows.

Sisters Kyrani and Kyler Holt were interested in the archery almost exclusively, with their mother, Delrae, aiding them.

She noted that the girls had shown an interest in the sport, but getting a demonstration free of charge was a good way to gauge just how much they’d like it.

“It’s pretty expensive to do it, but when something like this comes up it’s hard to say no,” she said.

Colton Murray, a wildlife technician with CPW, was also instructing kids in the way of the bow, some of whom barely required a tutorial.

“We’ve got experienced kids and inexperienced kids here, a good mix of both,” he said. “It takes some skill, there’s a real process to it, but they really take to it.”