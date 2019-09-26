CPW Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Program application period begins Oct. 1

Raptors Stormy and Blondie at North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation in Walden benefited from last year’s CPW Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants. The deadline to apply for 2019 grants is Nov. 4.

Courtesy Photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in a news release this week that the application period for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants are offered by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state. Grant amounts are for a minimum of $1,000 and are awarded with the goal of maximizing wildlife rehabilitation efforts in Colorado. All applications must be submitted by Nov. 4.

Eight grants were awarded in the first year of the program in 2018. Awards ranged from $1,000 to $3,000 and supported a flight cage renovation, new wildlife recovery enclosures, an intensive care unit, food, medical supplies and other rehabilitation center needs.

To be eligible for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a wildlife rehabilitator currently licensed by CPW

In general, grant funds can only be used for species authorized under the applicable wildlife rehabilitation license

Per the authorizing statute, the minimum grant award is $1,000. Please note, the total funding estimate for 2019 is $19,000.

This grant program was created through House Bill 17-1250. This update to Colorado law replaced the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Cash Fund with the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund. Funding for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants is primarily from the nongame tax check-off program, along with fines from nongame wildlife-based offenses and interest income. For the first $250,000 raised annually through the nongame check-off, 10% is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers.

A board established by HB 17-1250 reviews applications and sets funding recommendations. The board is comprised of seven members, each appointed by the CPW director, who serve staggered three-year terms. Board members serve at the pleasure of the director, and serve until a successor is appointed, but no longer than six years.

To facilitate wildlife rehabilitation in Colorado, CPW will expend funds in accordance with the recommendations of the Board. Regular operational expenses and capital improvements are both eligible for funding.

Rehabilitation of both game and nongame species is eligible; exotic species are not. Awardees must execute a contract with CPW to receive a grant, and work done under the grant must be performed or managed by the grantee. Matching funds are not required, and applicants do not have to be a 501(c)(3) organization.

After funding decisions have been made, CPW will make information on grant recipients, award amounts and grant annual reports available on its website.

Northwest Colorado recipients of 2018 grants include the North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation program in Walden, which received $2,500 and Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in New Castle, taking in $3,000.

For more information on the grant program and application materials, please visit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants page on the CPW website.