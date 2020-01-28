CPW to present decade-long deer study Feb. 3 in Meeker

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to discover the results of a 10-year study of Piceance Basin deer. Mammal Research Leader Chuck Anderson will present the findings at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in the Weiss building of the Colorado Northwestern Community College Rangely campus. The study has potential implications on herd management and energy development in Northwest Colorado.

The study examined how deer populations have reacted to natural gas development in the Piceance Basin, one of the most extensive and important mule deer winter and transition range areas in Colorado, and whether effects can be mitigated through habitat improvements in the basin.

In addition to discussing the results of the study and what they mean for energy development and hunting in the region, Anderson will explain how his research team gathered the information for their study and how that data led to their conclusions. In 2008, when the study was initiated, gas development in the basin was booming, but due to gas prices, development started dropping off in 2012.

“It’s been interesting to compare deer herds during those two periods,” Anderson said.

Anderson will also highlight the study’s precursors which stretch back to the late 1970s. Several studies realized by CPW — then known as the Division of Wildlife — on general deer demographics and ecology helped inform Anderson and his team’s approach to their 2008 to 2018 research. Looking at the previous data, they were able to compare mule deer populations over a longer period of time as environmental factors evolved.

The event is free, and anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information about the presentation, please call the CPW Meeker Office at 970-878-6090.