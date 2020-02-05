CPW sets Western Slope public meetings to discuss proposed mountain lion management plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has scheduled several public meetings to provide updates on a proposed new management plan for mountain lions in northwest Colorado.

At the meetings, CPW wildlife managers will explain the management proposal, which provides for maintaining a stable mountain lion population across the Western Slope. Mountain lions in Colorado have historically been managed on smaller, localized scales, similar to the management of Colorado’s deer and elk.

Current research, however, shows that managing mountain lions on a landscape scale is more appropriate and effective. A careful review by CPW biologists of research studies on mountain lions from Colorado, Wyoming and Montana has helped wildlife managers evaluate populations and set harvest objectives that align with the best available science.

Those interested in mountain lion management should attend the meetings, especially hunters, outfitters, farmers, ranchers and landowners.

Big game management plans provide guidance to wildlife managers who attempt to balance the biological capabilities of animals, their habitat and public requests for wildlife-related recreation opportunities. The management plans drive important decisions, which include the license-setting process, and strategies and techniques to reach population and harvest objectives.

Here’s the meeting schedule: