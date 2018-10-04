CPW seeks comment on chronic wasting disease plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with the Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Group, is seeking public comment on its chronic wasting disease plan.

CPW asks interested individuals to review and comment on the chronic wasting disease adaptive management plan, created by the CWD Advisory Group. Comments will be carefully considered before management actions are voted on by the CPW Commission in January.

Access the comment form here.

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease found in deer, elk and moose. It belongs to a family of diseases caused by prions, with are misfolded proteins. This particular prion disease attacks the brains of infected deer, elk, and, to a lesser extent, moose, causing the animals to display abnormal behavior, become uncoordinated and emaciated, and eventually die.​

Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers and biologists have studied CWD on numerous fronts since the 1960s. Their work and expertise on this disease is recognized both nationally and internationally.

The CWD Advisory Group will present its draft plan for consideration at the November CPW Commission meeting in Burlington.

For more information and updates on CWD in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/cwd.