CPW offers veterans, active-duty military free park admission Nov. 11

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will honor all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military, military reserve, and National Guard on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with free admission to any of Colorado's 41 state parks.

It's CPW's way of saying “thank you” by giving veterans and active-duty military a chance to unwind and enjoy the wildlife and wild spaces across the state.

"CPW is proud to offer free admission to our state parks in honor of Veterans Day to thank our veterans and military members," said CPW Director Bob Broscheid in a news release. "We greatly appreciate the selflessness displayed by these men and women through their service. Inviting them to enjoy a free day at our state parks with their friends and family is our gesture of appreciation for their sacrifice in protecting our country and the places we in Colorado hold so dear.”

Military members or veterans visiting the parks must present proof of military service at the park gate. Free entry extends to all passengers in the same vehicle with a qualified service member. All other park fees, such as camping or fishing fees, still apply.

Military identification methods include the following.

• Military ID card

• Applicable DD Form

• Veterans Affairs health identification card

• A current Colorado driver's license or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it

Fishing, picnicking, camping, hiking, hunting, and wildlife viewing are only a few of the activities enjoyed in Colorado's state parks in November. Use the Park Finder to locate a nearby park and plan a Veterans Day visit.

To learn more about other military benefits offered by CPW year-round, visit cpw.state.co.us.