CPW offers free state parks admission to soldiers, families on Veterans Day

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all veterans and active duty members of the military, military reserve and National Guard to any Colorado state park for Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, any member of the military forces or veteran can enter any of Colorado’s 41 state parks free of charge, along with his or her companions in the same vehicle.

“CPW is proud to thank our veterans and military members by offering free admission to our state parks this Veterans Day,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a news release from the agency. “We invite the men and women who serve or have served our country in the armed forces to enjoy our state parks as a small gesture of our appreciation for their service.”

The military member or veteran must present proof of military service at the park gate. All other passengers in the same vehicle will be admitted for free. All other park fees — camping, fishing — still apply.

Military identification methods include:

Military ID card

Applicable DD Form

Veterans Affairs health identification card

A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it

Colorado residents with current Disabled Veterans license plates may obtain a “Disabled Veterans license plate” through the Division of Motor Vehicles that provides free entrance to state parks.

Active duty and veterans are admitted free to Colorado state parks for the month of August.

​​For more programs available to active duty members of the m​ilitary and to those who served our country, see CPW’s Military Be​nefits​ page.