CPW offers free admission to active duty military, veterans during August
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free state park admission for veterans and active duty personnel for the entire month of August.
Interested visitors can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service. The passes became available Aug. 1 and will cover state parks fees for the entire month.
“CPW offers several additional military benefits to active duty military, veterans and disabled veterans. Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans,” a press release from the CPW said.
Day passes can range from $4-$11, depending on if visitors bring a vehicle. Yearly passes — which provide unlimited access to all state parks across Colorado — are $80 per vehicle or families can purchase an annual family pass for $120 per person.
