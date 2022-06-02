CPW launches Keep Colorado Wild Pass public outreach campaign
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has launched a public outreach campaign to engage with Colorado residents, in particular disproportionately impacted communities, and educate the public about the availability of a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles.
CPW will host small focus groups around the state and accept submissions on an online comment form — in English and Spanish — to understand the use and affordability of state parks for income-eligible residents.
“Colorado has beautiful state parks that should be accessible to anyone in the state who wants to be in nature,” said Lauren Truitt, assistant director for Information and Education with CPW. “The Keep Colorado Wild Pass and the proposed income-eligible pass is a win-win because it allows more residents to get out and enjoy the great outdoors while also supporting the protection of our lands, waters and wildlife.”
CPW will host 23 in-person focus groups and two virtual focus groups this summer, including one that’s labeled for both Steamboat and Craig at noon July 14 at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat. The complete schedule and registration links can be found on CPW’s website.
Participants in the in-person focus groups will receive a $25 gas or grocery gift card. For those who are unable to attend a focus group, residents can provide feedback on the comment form, open until Aug. 15.
In 2021, Colorado legislative leaders and Gov. Polis signed a bill that will allow Coloradans to easily access state parks and invest in Colorado’s wildlife and great outdoors.
Starting on Jan. 1, Colorado residents can buy a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Residents will have the option to buy or decline the pass every year when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and/or recreational vehicle.
According to CPW, the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park that includes:
• Entry to all Colorado state parks
• Protects wildlife, lands and water
• Supports search and rescue programs
• Funds trails and local community projects
• Helps make the outdoors safe and available to all
Money raised from the pass will be used to protect wildlife and healthy habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche education and outdoor equity learning programs.
