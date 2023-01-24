CPW invites public to join conversation about wolf reintroduction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is still seeking public input on its Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration Management Plan. All public feedback will be shared with the commission to help inform its final decisions on wolf reintroduction.
The commission will be holding several meetings, both in-person and virtual, in the upcoming months to discuss the wolf reintroduction plan with the public, including one currently scheduled for April 6 in Steamboat Springs. Residents can submit comments online by Feb. 22, or attend a public hearing to present feedback in person.
For more, CPW.state.co.us/AboutUs/Pages/Submit-Public-Comments.aspx.
