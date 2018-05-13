CPW investigating Sunday morning bear attack in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a bear attack on a child in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor, in Grand Junction.

The victim’s mother told CPW officers she heard screaming approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday morning. When she went outside to investigate, she witnessed a large black bear dragging her 5-year-old daughter. She told CPW officers the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.

According to the woman, the girl had gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog.

The victim is at St. Mary’s hospital with serious injuries.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are actively tracking the bear with the aid of federal wildlife services personnel. Local residents may see heavy law enforcement presence throughout the area, including hounds.

Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood or any residential area.

Recommended Stories For You

The Craig Press will provide updates to this story as they become available.