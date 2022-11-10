CPW highlights benefits programs for Veterans

As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering veterans, active-duty and the National Guard free admission to all Colorado state parks on Friday, Nov. 11.

Veterans and military members, both resident and non-resident, can visit Colorado state parks for free on Veterans Day by showing proof of military service. Vehicles displaying a Colorado disabled veterans or Purple Heart license plate receive free entry to all state parks year-round.

The free daily parks pass is a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase. In its news release, CPW explained that all other park fees remain in effect, including camp reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW said in the statement, it also offers military benefits for outdoor activities to active duty military, veterans and disabled veterans. The benefit program includes free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, free admission to state parks in August, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents who qualify for Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates and free small game and fishing licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

For more, cpw.state.co.us/.