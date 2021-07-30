CPW celebrates Colorado Day with free admission

For Colorado residents looking for something to do on Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is waiving fees to enter state parks to celebrate Colorado Day.

According to a press release from CPW, it will be free to enter all 42 state parks across Colorado.

“Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in the release. “This day is also the agency’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support.”

Although the state will celebrate its 145th birthday on Sunday, state parks will only be free on Monday. State parks near Craig include the Yampa River State Park, Steamboat Lake and Elkhead Reservoir.

CPW manages 42 state parks, more than 350 state wildlife areas, all of Colorado’s wildlife and a variety of outdoor recreation. Visit CPW’s website for more information about Colorado Day and ideas on which park to visit on August 2.