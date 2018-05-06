CPW asking for help identifying man in social media photo seen harassing moose in Frisco

FRISCO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking the public’s help identifying a man pictured on social media standing within a few feet of an angry moose along a busy stretch of road in Frisco.

According to a witness, he and his passenger observed the man chase the moose onto the median Friday afternoon. They were able to snap a photo of the incident as they drove past the man and the agitated animal.

Anyone with information can can make an anonymous report by calling Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.

“It is very evident from the photo that the moose is angry, and the man could easily have been attacked and injured or possibly killed,” said District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak, of Summit County. “You can clearly see that the moose’s ears are pinned back and its hackles are raised. It is likely this person does not realize how much danger he put himself in, or maybe he does not care. We hope a conversation with this individual can help him understand the danger involved.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials stress moose do not attack humans without provocation, but they will defend themselves aggressively if threatened or harassed. Moose do not fear humans and will stand their ground, giving the impression they are tolerant of a human’s presence.

“I strongly advise against approaching these animals,” Slezak said. “They can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, can run much faster than humans and possess a strong instinct for self-preservation.”

Slezak says the individual in the photo will likely be cited for harassment of wildlife if he is identified, but the greater concern is ensuring the individual does not repeat the behavior.

For more information about living responsibly with wildlife, including moose, visit the CPW website.