Cowboy poetry, music show to return to Craig
Craig Press Staff
A rootin’-tootin’ new favorite returns to Craig in the coming month.
The International Western Music Association Colorado Chapter “Branded Western” brings back the Western Music Cowboy Poetry Show from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.
The second annual event will feature emcee Susie Knight, musical trio A Cowboy’s Legacy, and entertainers Patricia Martin and Randy Hoyt.
Tickets are $15 at the door for adults, with admission free for kids 10 and younger.
For more information, call 970-326-8346.