Cowboy poetry, music show to return to Craig

Randy Hoyt performs during Luttrell Barn Cultural Center's “A Western Music Cowboy Poetry Show."

Andy Bockelman

A rootin’-tootin’ new favorite returns to Craig in the coming month.

The International Western Music Association Colorado Chapter “Branded Western” brings back the Western Music Cowboy Poetry Show from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

The second annual event will feature emcee Susie Knight, musical trio A Cowboy’s Legacy, and entertainers Patricia Martin and Randy Hoyt.

Tickets are $15 at the door for adults, with admission free for kids 10 and younger.

For more information, call 970-326-8346.