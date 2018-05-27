Cowboy hats, crafts and more at Old West Festival Arts and Crafts Show in Craig

CRAIG– While cowboys and cowgirls roped plastic steers, visitors shopped among the vendors set up at the Grand Old West Days’ Old West Festival Arts and Crafts Show Saturday around the grandstands at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

About 10 booths were set up, selling clothing, lawn ornaments and cowboy hats.

The arts and crafts show is set to continue through the weekend. Vendors are scheduled to be out from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.