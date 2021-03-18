COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to expand Friday

As the state of Colorado continues to push COVID-19 vaccinations early in 2021, eligibility will expand Friday across the state, making Coloradans 50 and older, people with one high-risk health condition and many essential workers eligible for the vaccine.

According to state data, Phase 1B.4 makes roughly 2.5 million people in Colorado eligible for the vaccination. In Moffat County, that makes roughly another 2,500 people eligible for the vaccination.

Guidelines for the state's Phase 1B.4 for vaccinations.



Throughout Moffat County, health agencies have expanded their vaccination distributions, holding multiple day-long clinics for those wanting to receive the vaccinations.

Memorial Regional Health hosts a first dose clinic every Thursday, and a second-dose clinic every Friday. To be scheduled or placed on a waitlist through MRH, contact 970-826-2400.

Moffat County Public Health continues to roll out vaccinations in large quantities as well, with first dose clinics at the Moffat County Fairgrounds every Tuesday, and second dose clinics every Wednesday. To schedule or be placed on a waitlist, visit comassvax.org/search and enter 81625 in the search by zip code section.

Northwest Colorado Health is also offering doses every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for those eligible. To schedule a vaccination with Northwest Colorado Health, contact 970-871-7620.

Additionally, Walmart, City Market, and Walgreens are administering vaccinations in Moffat County, increasing the amount of places to receive a Moderna vaccination. To sign up with Walmart, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine. For City Market, visit kroger.com/covidvaccine, and for Walgreen, call 970-824-0155.

To date, Moffat County has administered 2,266 vaccinations to residents. Of those 2,266 vaccinations, 1,467 (65%) of those fall in between the ages of 60 and 80+. In total, Moffat County has vaccinated 73.13% of those 70 and older, while 17.26% of the population in Moffat County has received at least one dose.

