COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Moffat County in early February

Moffat County continues to see a significant downward trend in COVID-19 cases as the calendar flips to February. That downward trend could help push Moffat County in Level Yellow in the coming weeks.

As of Thursday, Feb. 4, Moffat County has just 10 active cases, and has recorded just 13 new cases since Wednesday, Jan. 27. In Total, Moffat County has recorded 734 cases of COVID-19, and has totaled 24 deaths.

As case counts decline, so too does the incidence rate within the county. Moffat County’s two-week cumulative incident rate sits at 211.3 per 100,000. In addition to the decline in the cumulative incident rate, Moffat County’s percent positivity rate continues to decline as well. As of Jan. 31, Moffat County’s incident rate sits at 5.1%.

