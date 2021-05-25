COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spiking in Moffat County

Moffat County Public Health is reporting a significant spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week, while also reporting that a variant strain of COVID-19 has been found in two positive cases.

The strain identified is the B.1.617.2 variant, is believed to have originated in India. Both positive cases with the variant strain were identified within a single household, according to a news release from Public Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), this variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants.

Moffat County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, a significant increase from the seven active cases as of Monday afternoon.

“The vaccine is our vehicle out of this pandemic. Get your vaccine,” said Public Health Medical Director Dr. Allan Reischus in the news release.

Along with an increase in cases, Memorial Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 unit saw an intake of four patients this week.

“Hospital capacity is the concern. There have been several large events in the past few weeks and transmission risk was high at those events,” said Public Health Director Kari Ladrow. “If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.”

“Simply put, the more people who get vaccinated the less likely the virus will spread. Increased transmission leads to higher occurrences of new variants as the virus learns to adapt or mutate to new circumstances,” added Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele in the news release. “The new Indian Variant has mutated enough to be potentially 50% less susceptible to current (emergency use authorization)approved COVID vaccines as well as monoclonal antibody therapy.

“More vaccines equals less transmission equals less variants. If not for yourself, help protect those most vulnerable in our community. A good analogy would be the Polio vaccine. The United States has been Polio free since 1979 thanks to vaccines.”

