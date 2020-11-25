COVID-19 cases exceed 300 in Moffat County, additional five new deaths reported

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Moffat County, the local case count has exceeded 300, according to Public Health, while five new deaths have been reported, pushing the county’s total to 11.

Of the five new deaths, three are from Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, marking a total of seven deaths in the assisted living center since last week, while the other two deaths were Moffat County residents.

Dating back to Wednesday, Nov. 18, Moffat County Public Health has reported 120 new cases, pushing the county’s total to 307. Of those 307 cases, 149 remain active at this time.

Hospitalizations and hospital capacity remain a concern in Moffat County with the increase in cases. Memorial Regional Health provides an update each day on the current number of patients admitted to the COVID unit as well as the non-COVID medical/surgical unit. At this time, seven Moffat County residents are hospitalized for COVID- related illness.

If the positivity rate does not decrease in Moffat County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment could move the county to an even more restrictive level, namely Level Red, which is Stay at Home. This will further restrict occupancy and gathering size.

With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, Moffat County has reached community spread/transmission. The Centers for Disease Control explains community spread as people who are infected with the virus do not know how they became infected. It is recommended that when out in public, you assume that anyone you interact with is positive for COVID.

