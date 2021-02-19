COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Moffat County, but hospitalizations see a slight uptick in last week
Memorial Regional Health reported three new COVID-19 wing admissions Wednesday, Feb. 17, marking the first three COVID-related hospitalizations the health organization has seen since Jan. 26.
Those three hospitalizations — one of which was discharged Thursday, Feb. 18 — come at a time in which cases overall in the county are on a significant decline.
To date, Moffat County has recorded 773 total cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Dating back to Feb. 4, Moffat County has recorded just 39 new cases. Currently, the county has six active cases, two of which remain hospitalized at MRH.
Additionally, Moffat County has administered 9,886 COVID tests and has vaccinated nearly 1,700 people to date.
Vaccination numbers from Friday, Feb. 12 show that Moffat County has vaccinated more than 65% of the vulnerable population of those 70 and older.
The nearly 1,700 vaccinations administered in Moffat County makes up roughly 13% of Moffat County.
