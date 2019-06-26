Couple arrested on drug charges at cemetery: On the Record — June 25

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, June 25

12:44 a.m. Near the intersection of Ranney Street and Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a citation.

7:37 a.m. On the 600 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they made contact with a vehicle in the cemetery and arrested a 32-year-old woman and a 26-year-old Craig man on charges of possession of schedule I/II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree introduction of contraband into a jail.

7:41 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked blocking a driveway and a deputy with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office responded. Craig police said they assisted the deputy, who recognized a suspect with warrants, chased the suspect to some nearby apartments, and later arrested the suspect on numerous warrants.

11:45 a.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and one party was issued a citation.

6:46 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a possible debit card fraud, but it was determined no crime was committed. Police responded to at least one other theft call Tuesday.

7:24 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported someone possibly breaking into their home, but when police responded and cleared the home, they did not find any signs of forced entry or missing items.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 47 calls for service Tuesday.

