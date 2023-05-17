County updates list of road closures in Moffat
On Wednesday, May 17, Moffat County emergency management reported a number of current road closures.
As of Wednesday, the following routes have been closed:
• Country Road 2 at County Road 1. This is an intermittent closure due to high water.
• Country Road 53 at the Yampa River/Juniper Hot Springs. This section has been closed indefinitely due to washout and high water.
There was no anticipated time or dates for opening those roads as of Wednesday. Water is expected to continue to rise in the area and could extend the closures.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.