County updates list of road closures in Moffat

On Wednesday, May 17, Moffat County emergency management reported a number of current road closures.

As of Wednesday, the following routes have been closed:

• Country Road 2 at County Road 1. This is an intermittent closure due to high water.

• Country Road 53 at the Yampa River/Juniper Hot Springs. This section has been closed indefinitely due to washout and high water.

There was no anticipated time or dates for opening those roads as of Wednesday. Water is expected to continue to rise in the area and could extend the closures.