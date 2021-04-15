County Road 8 fire in Meeker 100% contained Thursday

Recent snowfall and colder temperatures in the last few days helped suppress the County Road 8 fire in Meeker, which is now 100% contained, according to a Thursday evening press release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office.

“All resources are off the fire, and the fire at this time is in monitor status,” the press release states. “Wildfire behavior is largely contingent upon weather and fuel conditions. Although crews have made excellent progress on the fire, the potential for fire activity remains high. Please stay clear of the area to keep all fire personnel safe.”

The fire, which started around 1 p.m. Sunday, grew from an agricultural burn that became out of control and has burned more than 890 acres of private land eight miles southeast of Meeker.

No structures were lost, according to the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, and crews from Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge, and Bureau of Land Management battled the blaze.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com