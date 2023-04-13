County departments are moving into the new Moffat County Courthouse; courts will be next

A nearly finished hallway in the Moffat County Courthouse as it gets closer to its mid-April opening.

Amber Delay O’Connor/Craig Press

With construction wrapping up on the new Moffat County Courthouse at 1198 W. Victory Way, many Moffat County offices have been closed this week to facilitate their part of the move.

A handful of offices have remained open during the move, including Road and Bridge, Moffat County Libraries and limited access to the county’s Department of Human Services, but most county departments have been closed this week with limited phone services.

All staff and elected officials are scheduled to have their offices back open to the public on Monday, April 17.

Additionally, the Moffat County courts, probation and district attorney’s offices will move their offices and facilities on Friday, April 14, with plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 19.

Exterior construction will not be completed in time for the move due to the extraordinary amount of snow received this winter, according to the county.

Also, for a short time, the entrance to the new courthouse building will be accessible from the south side of the building off of Industrial Avenue as work continues to renovate the entrance to the new building.

A cornerstone ceremony is planned for Sept. 9 with more information on the dedication celebration to be announced in the coming months.