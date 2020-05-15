County Commissioners proclaim May National Military Appreciation Month

Moffat County Commissioners unanimously approved two declarations at its biweekly Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday from inside the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Moffat County Courthouse.

Up first, Moffat County Commissioners declared the month of May National Military Appreciation Month.

National Military Appreciation Month is celebrated every May and is a declaration that encourages U.S. citizens to observe the month in a symbol of unity, according to the proclamation. National Military Appreciation Month honors the current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including those who have died in the pursuit of freedom.

In 2004, the United States Congress passed a resolution proclaiming the month of May as the National Military Appreciation Month, calling all Americans to remember those who gave their lives in defense of freedom and to honor the men and women of its Armed Services who have served and are now serving in the U.S. Military.

Throughout May, the military is appreciated and celebrated on certain days with displays of patriotism on Victory in Europe (VE) Day, Military Spouse Day, Loyalty Day, Armed Forces Day/Week, National Day of Prayer, and Memorial Day.

Following the unanimous approval by the County Commissioners, the Board encouraged all Moffat County citizens to show their gratitude by displaying American flags and ribbons during the month of May.

Shortly after declaring the Month of May National Military Appreciation Month locally, Moffat County Commissioners declared the week of May 10-17 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week.

Peace Officers Memorial Day dates back to October 1961, when it was signed into law by then-President John F. Kennedy, proclaiming May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week of each year as Police Week.

The freedom and security that the country enjoys today are a direct result of the risks of personal peril of each man and woman of law enforcement, according to the proclamation. Law enforcement officers serve with dedication and courage and we owe them our full, enduring support, the proclamation added.

Following unanimous approval of Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, County Commissioners Don Cook and Ray Beck spoke up, offering support to law enforcement and the military around the country.

“I think in today’s society we’ve lost an appreciation for what the people have done through the years for our country,” Commissioner Cook said. “I think we’ve lost that respect and it shows; it really troubles me.”

“I agree with that,” Commissioner Beck added. “The abuse they take…they put their life on the line every day to make sure we’re safe and free.”

