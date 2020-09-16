County Commissioners declare Sept. 17-23 National Constitution Week

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America's most important document. It is celebrated annually the week of Sept. 17 through 23. This celebration took place in 2018.

As the annual celebration of the Constitution nears, Moffat County Commissioners moved Tuesday to proclaim Sept. 17-23 as National Constitution Week in Moffat County at their bi-weekly meeting.

Sept. 17 marks the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.

The Daughters of the American Revolution started the annual celebration and in 1955 the DAR petitioned Congress to make Sept. 17-23 every year an observance of Constitution Week, according to the DAR’s website. The resolution was adopted by Congress and enacted on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

On Tuesday inside the Moffat County Courthouse, local Daughters of the American Revolution representatives Arloa Gerber, Ann Dodd, Paula Kinkaid and LuAnn Kline attended the commissioners’ meeting to show support for the proclamation.

By a vote of 3-0, commissioners passed the proclamation.

“With where our nation is currently and with the disrespect certain members of the United States are showing towards our American heritage and our Constitution, I think this is a prime opportunity for us to stand up and say, ‘You know what? We support our heritage and our Constitution,’” District 2 Commissioner Ray Beck said. “When we as elected officials took our oath of office, we took an oath of office to protect our Constitution, not only the Constitution, but the State of Colorado’s Constitution.”

Additionally, the Daughters of the American Revolution encouraged residents to join the Augusta Wallihan Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by studying the Constitution and reflecting on the privilege of being an American.

With the proclamation for National Constitution Week, the week will be used to celebrate the Constitution and educate residents on the following:

— Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.

— Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

— Encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

“I think this is so important because in the Constitution has been trampled on in the last 10 or 12 years,” District 1 Commissioner Don Cook said. “They don’t even want to teach history anymore, and teach about the constitution. Our young people aren’t learning and they don’t even know what it means. So, we’re losing the meaning of what our forefathers fought for two hundred and some years ago, and that’s scary; it really is. It’s really scary for our country and our community.”

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be ringing bells at the corner of W. Victory Way and Yampa Avenue at noon Thursday to celebrate the Constitution. The community is invited to come out and celebrate.

