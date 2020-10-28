County Commissioners adopt resolution for budget supplement, appoint three to Moffat County Fair Board

As the county moves forward with its negotiations to buy the Kmart building, County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook, and Donald Broom were busy Tuesday at the bi-weekly commissioners’ meeting, adopting Resolution No. 2020-107, supporting a supplemental budget.

According to a quick overview from Mindy Curtis of the County’s Finance Department, the county has received $1,824,275.84 from the Department of lnterior for the 1997 Anvil Points Settlement. $1,703,873.63 was received in 2018 and the remaining $120,402.21 was received in 2019, according to Curtis.

The Anvil Points funds were designated, through resolution 2018-39, to be received in the Capital Projects Fund, where they currently reside within that funds reserve balance, according to Curtis.

On Oct. 13, commissioners approved Resolution 2020-102, authorizing the negotiations for purchase of real property for the use of Moffat County with the owners of the Kmart building in Craig. Prior to moving forward with the negotiations, commissioners pitched using Anvil Points funding money to help with a potential $2.25 million purchase of the Kmart building.

The finance department also requested an increase in spending authority in Capital Outlay, utilizing an additional $130,724.16 in reserve fund balance towards negotiations, as well as a transfer of $130,000 of unspent Remodel Road & Bridge Building funds and a transfer of an additional $165,000 of unspent Remodel Courthouse funds into Capital Outlay for negotiations.

With the adoption of Resolution 2020-107, the county now has the funds available for negotiations. Should the funds not be used, they would need to be transferred back to the proper locations as audited items.

COUNTY OPENS UP PERSONNEL REQUISITION FORM FOR DUAL COUNTY DHS DIRECTOR

Changes are coming for the Department of Human Services in Moffat County, thanks to a dual-county partnership with Rio Blanco County.

During Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, commissioners agreed to a Personnel Requisition Form for a dual-county DHS Director. Whomever fills the position would work in Moffat County 60% of the time, with the other 40% spent in Rio Blanco.

“I began discussions with [Rio Blanco] Commissioner [Jeff] Rector probably three months ago,” Cook said. “We have a number of holes in DHS right now, so it initially started out as a discussion of how can we keep departments stable and consistent? Then we got into allocation, which this year we’re $443,000 over budget.

“The state back-fills counties as long as they have the money to do it. They have level one, two and three, which means the state barely had enough money to back-fill us,” Cook added. “Then the discussion with Rio Blanco became about how can we save some money here and plug some holes?”

According to Cook, if the two counties partner and hire a single director at a “decent” salary, they could each save between $38,000 and $50,000 a year.

“Rio Blanco is in the same situation we are with DHS,” Cook said. “We’re going to try to have this position in place by the start of 2021.”

According to Human Resources Director Lynette Siedschlaw, the position is usually reimbursed by the state at an 80/20 rate, meaning the state is responsible for 80% of the salary.

COMMISSIONERS APPOINT THREE TO FAIR BOARD

Commissioners appointed residents Kyler Scott, Tammy Villard and Taylor Peck to the Moffat County Fair Board Tuesday, filling the three vacant seats on the 11-person board.

According to a letter of interest from Scott, he expressed a desire to renew his seat on the board following three years, one of which was served as President.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for the fair in the upcoming years and hope you will consider me for the next term,” Scott wrote in his letter to commissioners expressing interest in renewing his seat.

Peck expressed a desire to fill a seat on the board, stating she felt a strong pull to the local fair.

“I currently have one daughter enrolled in the local 4-H with another soon to be enrolled in the next two years,” Peck wrote to commissioners. “As a youth I participated in the fair and have very fond memories in doing so. I feel a personal pull to help shape the future of the Moffat County Fair, and give back to the community in doing so.”

Finally, Villard expressed interested in filling a seat on the board once again.

“As far back as the 1980s, my husband, myself, and our children have been active in the Moffat County Fair,” Villard wrote in her letter to commissioners. “FFA and 4-H are foundational programs that deserve the time and attention they need to remain viable today. Our annual fair is the culmination of a years’ worth of hard work and diligence on the part of each exhibitor. It is my desire to assist the other board members in the recognition of these achievements and help maintain the viability of these programs.”

Following the appointment of the three to the fair board, commissioners discussed the appointments.

“It’s hard to get volunteers, guys,” Beck said.

“It is hard to get volunteers for this fair board,” Broom added. “People don’t realize the time that’s involved in this – especially during the week of fair.”

“They all care about the young people and want to make a difference,” Beck added. “I feel these are three great appointments and I’m very happy with them.”

