County commissioners accepting letters of interest for MRH board

The board of Trustees of Memorial Regional Hospital will have a vacancy come the end of this year, meaning that a seat is up for grabs for anyone interested in serving on the board.

Letters of interest can be sent to the Board of County Commissioners by Nov. 15. Board members serve five years as a trustee, but this appointment will replace a resigning board member. Todd Jourgensen, whose most recent term began this past January, is the resigning trustee, meaning that this appointee will complete his term, which will end January, 2026.

The Board of Trustees at Memorial Regional Health volunteer an average of 20 hours each month in committee meetings, educational sessions, fundraising, community interactions and regular monthly board meetings where decisions are made. Recently, the board of trustees made the decision to appoint Jennifer Riley the interim CEO of the hospital after former CEO Andy Daniels resigned earlier this month.

Letters of interest can be mailed to:

Moffat County Commissioners, Attn: Erin Miller, 221 West Victory Way, Suite 130, Craig, CO 81625

Letters can also be emailed to emiller@moffatcounty.net or faxed to 970-824-9191.