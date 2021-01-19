County approves design services contract with TreanorHL for new county courthouse

A rendering of the possible Moffat County Courthouse utilizing the old Kmart building. (Courtesy Photo / TreanorHL)



As Moffat County moves forward in its new courthouse process, new Moffat County Commissioners Tony Bohrer and Melody Villard, along with incumbent Commissioner Donald Broom, approved a design services contract with TreanorHL Tuesday morning, ensuring the next phase of architecturals at the new courthouse.

TreanorHL is the same company that Moffat County School District previously employed for its feasibility study in early 2020.

The contract with TreanorHL will total $960,000, of which $336,000 is required in initial fees. Of that $336,000, Moffat County received a $144,000 grant from the Underfunded Courthouse fund to pay for part of the project.

According to Roy Tipton, the Director for the Office of Development Services, the county previously put the architecture project out to bid in early 2020 to study what the old Kmart building would look like as a new courthouse. During that time, Moffat County built a stipulation into the bid project that would allow Moffat County to enter into an agreement with the company that was awarded the study bid.

Tipton added that the county did do competitive bidding on the project.

The design services agreement will be divided into phases, according to the contract with TreanorHL. Of the $960,000, 15% ($144,000) will go towards schematic design. Another 20% ($192,000) will go towards design development, while 35% ($336,000) will go towards construction documents.

Five percent ($48,000) of the funding will go towards bidding on construction, while the final 25% ($240,000) will go towards contract administration.

Tipton was quick to point out that the contract agreement could wind up being more, depending on usage and other fees that arise.

“With consultants, you pay for what you use, so we’ll try to dial back as we go,” Tipton said. “A lot of what we’re doing with them [TreanorHL] is virtual so we can cut down on site visits and minimize those expenses.”

County locks in bond attorney for new courthouse project

Following the approval of an agreement with TreanorHL for design services, commissioners then approved a bond attorney contract with Butler Snow LLP, which is a company that the county has used before on bonds.

Butler Snow LLP is based out of Denver.

According to the contract, Moffat County will pay Butler Snow LLC $70,000 for the services of Kim Crawford and Maria Harwood.

