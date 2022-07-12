Country Living welcomes new realtor to the team

Craig native, Amanda Duran stepped into a new role as a realtor with Country Living in Craig this week.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Longtime Craig local Amanda Duran recently joined the Country Living team as a real estate agent.

According to the company, Duran was an office assistant for a year at Country Living before moving up into the agent’s position. Having previously served as an escrow officer, Duran jumped at the chance when it came up.

Duran said she looks forward to continuing her work in real estate, along with meeting new people and discovering more about the community.

“You think you know a lot about a place where you live until you’re in a position to get out and learn more about it,” Duran said.

“We’re super excited,” said Dorina Frederickson of Country Living. “Amanda will be a great addition to the office as an agent since she’s been with us for a year. Her being local and having an understanding of our local area is invaluable.”

Duran will be jumping on board as a realtor in what Frederickson said is the busiest time of the year, when the market is most active and a lot of new people are coming to town.