Country Living Realty gives Craig cops cookies

Few thank yous are as sweet as the boxes of cookies given to law enforcement officers at the Moffat County Public Safety Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Country Living Realty donated a little more than 100 Girl Scout cookie boxes “… as a small token of appreciation for all that they do,” said Broker Associate Dorina Fredrickson. The realtors, on their Facebook page, also thanked “our local Girl Scout troops for putting these boxes together for us!”

The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies since 1917, with proceeds from the annual sales staying local to “help power new experiences,” according to the Girl Scouts.

During the next three weekends, local troops plan to sell cookies outside City Market and Walmart in Craig.

