Country gathering Oct. 26 at Luttrell Barn
Craig Press Staff
Northwest Farmers Union is hosting a Craig community gathering at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.
Bring your family and enjoy a light supper, cider pressing and an old-time country dance with music by the John Wayne Band.
Admission is by donation, all are welcome.
For more information, contact rocking@zirkel.us or call 970-824-6761.
