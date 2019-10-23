Country gathering Oct. 26 at Luttrell Barn

Northwest Farmers Union is hosting a Craig community gathering at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

Bring your family and enjoy a light supper, cider pressing and an old-time country dance with music by the John Wayne Band.

Admission is by donation, all are welcome.

For more information, contact rocking@zirkel.us or call 970-824-6761.