Country concert Oct. 12 at Luttrell Barn

Many Strings and Company performs Oct. 12 at Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Courtesy Photo

Country duo Many Strings and Company will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

Tickets are $15 at the door, with kids 10 and younger free.

The Utah-Wyoming couple, Tony and Carol Messerly describes itself as “Western folk, sometimes quirky and rarely serious.”

Tony was named Male Yodeler of the year in 2013 by the International Western Music Association, and they are recipients of the Academy of Western Artists’ 2018 Western Duo of the Year.

Local act John Wayne Band will open for the show.