Councilors award two bids totaling nearly $163K to Craig Police Department for equipment

The Craig Police Department will receive four new patrol vehicles and a new records management software in the coming months following two bid approvals for the equipment by councilors Tuesday night.

Councilors unanimously approved a $125,873 bid to Victory Motors for four new four-door, four-wheel drive short-bed pickups for the patrol division, and unanimously approved a roughly $37,014 bid to EForce for a new records management software. In total, the two bids came out to about $162,887..

According to Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong, the four new trucks will replace four vehicles over 10 years old within the patrol division.

Craig Police Capt. Bill Leonard stated that the patrol vehicles usually have to be replaced every decade, or 90-100,000 miles.

Leonard added that with the department’s take-home car system, patrol vehicles are lasting longer than they were prior to the take-home system being put in place.

“That system has its benefits,” Leonard said. “Those cars last longer because the officers that the vehicles are assigned to are in charge of keeping them clean and making sure they’re being maintained in the shop. Whereas, back in the 80s when we had seven patrol vehicles, those cars had to be replaced every two or three years due to the amount of wear and tear on them within the rotation daily.”

With the bid approval to Victory Motors, Craig Police will now have to wait for the vehicle purchase paperwork to go through before they can then be outfitted for service. DeLong added that outfitting the vehicles will cost roughly $9,500.

The $125,873 bid was roughly $54,000 below a budget of $180,000, allowing the city to save a large chunk of money in the process.

Following the bid approval for four new patrol vehicles, DeLong requested that councilors approve a $37,014 bid for new records management software through EForce.

EForce will replace the department’s current records management system, which is 17 years old, allowing one point of entry for officers/deputies and detention deputies, according to DeLong.

The new EForce system will allow the department to share information back and forth easily with the Sheriff’s Office. Several other law enforcement agencies in Colorado use the same EForce system, including Hayden and Meeker, which will make department communications easier for local officers.

The bid was roughly $12,000 over budget for a software upgrade, DeLong said, but the city is able to use the savings from the vehicle purchases to cover the budget overage. Additionally, the new software will be web-based, so records will be kept in iCloud, according to DeLong, and the department will not have any expenditures for any hardware or server, which could save the department up to $8,000 every few years.

Additional city business

Following the approval of bids for the police department, councilors then approved bids totaling about $889,776 to Road and Bridge, and Parks and Recreation.

A bid of $50,400 was approved for Elam Construction for aggregate materials for the Road and Bridge Department, while another for roughly $174,985 was awarded to Wagner Equipment for a new asphalt paver for Road and Bridge, replacing a 2000 CAT AP-200B paver.

According to Road and Bridge Director Trevor Campbell, the new paver will provide more capabilities for the department, compared to the previous piece of equipment.

Road and Bridge also received a bid approval of $151,196 to Grand Junction Peterbilt for a 2021 Cab & Chassis, as well as a bid of $143,395 to Faris Machinery for a front load refuse collection body, driving the total bid to $294,591.

In the Parks and Rec department, councilors approved a bid of $336,000 for a design-build playground from A to Z Recreation. The new playground will replace the current one at Woodbury Park, possibly later this year.

Councilors also approved a $43,800 bid to U.S. Tractor and Harvest for the purchase of a 2021 commercial wide area front mower to the Parks and Rec department.

