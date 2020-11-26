Council approves retail marijuana license for Good Vibes Rocky Mountain Dispensary

The City of Craig's Council Chambers.

Craig Press File

After previously denying Good Vibes Rocky Mountain Dispensary of a retail marijuana license in late September due to the proximity of a previous purposed location near the Moffat County Fairgrounds, Craig city councilors approved a retail marijuana license Tuesday night for a new location along W. Victory Way.

Good Vibes Rocky Mountain Dispensary owner and operator Dylan Barlean said to councilors that the dispensary will be located at 820 W. Victory Way in the former chiropractic and psychotherapy building.

Councilman Chris Nichols quickly made a motion to approve the retail marijuana license, of which Councilman Steve Mazzuca seconded. Councilman Paul James abstained from the voting due to his employment with a different dispensary.

In the voting, Councilman Nichols, Councilwoman Andrea Camp, Councilman Ryan Hess, and Councilman Steve Mazzuca voted for approval. Councilman Tony Bohrer voted against the license, while Mayor Jarrod Ogden was not in attendance at the council meeting.

CITY PROPOSES INCREASE WATER AND WASTEWATER RATE INCREASE

In a first reading of Ordinance. No. 1120 (2020), the city proposed raising water and wastewater rates roughly 2%, amending Sections 13.48.010 and 13.16.010 of the Craig Municipal Code to provide sufficient revenues to maintain the balance of Water and Wastewater Enterprise Funds.

According to City Finance Director Bruce Nelson, the rates have to be increased to help pay back bonds and operations fees for water and wastewater.

“The rates have to be increased,” Nelson said. “This just keeps up with the cost of doing business and paying bonds back. This ordinance coincides with ordinance adopted for budget.”

Councilors unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance.

LEASE RENEWED FOR CONNECTIONS 4 KIDS

In a quick business item, councilors approved the renewal of a lease at the Center of Craig for Connections 4 Kids.

Parks and Rec Director Ryan Dennison said nothing much has changed with the lease, which is $200 a month. Dennison said the only significant change is that the city beefed up the insurance on the location.

“They’re great tenants,” Dennison said. “We’re thrilled to have them; they’re good people.”

COUNCIL ADOPTS RESOLUTION No. 18 (2020)

Craig businesses will have another opportunity to receive additional funds from the City of Craig and its coronavirus relief fund following another $100,000 in funding the city received from the state, Nelson said.

The $100,000 must be committed or spent by Dec. 30, Nelson added.

Councilman Tony Borher raised the question of if the city could open the funding to businesses in the county that spend money in the city. City Manager Peter Brixius said he didn’t know the answer to that question as of Tuesday night.

Councilman Chris Nichols reminded councilors that most businesses in the area are going to experience financial hardship all over again moving forward with the reduced capacity in Safer at Home Level Orange.

Following a discussion regarding the re-appropriation of funds, councilors unanimously adopted the resolution.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com