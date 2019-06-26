Cottonwood Classic tees off this weekend: Bulldog Sports — Week of June 26, 2019
Wednesday
6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Thursday
TBD 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic practice round at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir
Friday
6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir
11:30 a.m. 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Saturday
6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir
11 a.m. 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
Sunday
6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir
9 a.m. 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
Monday
None
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.