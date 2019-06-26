Cottonwood Classic tees off this weekend: Bulldog Sports — Week of June 26, 2019

Pete Heuer hits from the rough of the 18th fairway for the first day of the 51st annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

TBD 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic practice round at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

Friday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

11:30 a.m. 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Saturday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

11 a.m. 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

Sunday

6 a.m. Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic at Elkhead Reservoir

9 a.m. 52nd annual Cottonwood Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

Monday

None

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.