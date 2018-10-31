Take to the streets

Downtown Business Association hosts Trick or Treat Street on Halloween, with businesses along Yampa Avenue providing candy for all takers throughout the afternoon in a safe environment for families.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 400, 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-8148

Car cravings

Victory Motors hosts a Trunk or Treat Halloween, providing candy from decorated cars. The business will also provide a pumpkin-carving contest and costume contest for kids and pets.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Victory Motors, 2705 W. First St.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-4422

Familiar haunts

American Legion Post 62 hosts its annual haunted house this weekend and Halloween night at Centennial Mall. The terrifying tour for all ages also offers a no-scare option for young children.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: $5 for ages 10 and younger; $10 for 11 and older

For more information: Facebook.com/events/156802595271851/

Awesome alternative

Calvary Baptist Church hosts Fall Fun Fest as an alternative to Halloween. The evening includes games, food and prizes for all ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 1050 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-5222

Sheer cheer fear

Moffat County Elite Cheer brings back its haunted house at Bulldog Storage during the weekend and Halloween night complete with a multitude of scares.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Cost: Admission $7

For more information: Facebook.com/mctcheer/