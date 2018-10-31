Costumes, candy, cars — 5 family activities for Halloween night in Craig
October 31, 2018
Take to the streets
Downtown Business Association hosts Trick or Treat Street on Halloween, with businesses along Yampa Avenue providing candy for all takers throughout the afternoon in a safe environment for families.
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: 400, 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-8148
Car cravings
Victory Motors hosts a Trunk or Treat Halloween, providing candy from decorated cars. The business will also provide a pumpkin-carving contest and costume contest for kids and pets.
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Victory Motors, 2705 W. First St.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-4422
Familiar haunts
American Legion Post 62 hosts its annual haunted house this weekend and Halloween night at Centennial Mall. The terrifying tour for all ages also offers a no-scare option for young children.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: $5 for ages 10 and younger; $10 for 11 and older
For more information: Facebook.com/events/156802595271851/
Awesome alternative
Calvary Baptist Church hosts Fall Fun Fest as an alternative to Halloween. The evening includes games, food and prizes for all ages.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 1050 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-5222
Sheer cheer fear
Moffat County Elite Cheer brings back its haunted house at Bulldog Storage during the weekend and Halloween night complete with a multitude of scares.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.
Cost: Admission $7
For more information: Facebook.com/mctcheer/