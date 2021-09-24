Correction: Friday’s calendar
Friday’s newspaper includes a calendar of events for the next week in Craig and Moffat County, but one event listed is not happening, and when it does happen, it doesn’t occur at the location or time listed.
The Fuller Center Meeting does not take place Monday, and does not take place at St. Michael’s Church.
The Craig Press regrets the error.
