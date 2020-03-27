Coronavirus in Moffat County: Two more positive cases Friday pushes county total to 3

Why you won't receive the name, location, or travel history of any patient who tests positive for COVID-19: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Ryan said health officials won't release this information or a detailed list of where infected individuals have traveled, not only to protect a person’s privacy, but because the disease does not spread by location. Per COVID-19 communications guidelines, CDPHE is: Not disclosing identifiable information about the patient.

Not disclosing the identity of the medical provider or facility that administered the test without first coordinating with them.

One day after reporting its first positive case of coronavirus in the county, Moffat County Public Health is reporting two additional positive cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in the county Friday morning.

The first individual is a female in her 20s who resides in Moffat County. The second individual is a female in her 30s. Both individuals are working with the local public health department in the ongoing investigation to identify close contacts and are being issued isolation orders.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com