Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health updates COVID-19 results data

Moffat County Public Health has completed the contact tracing of the teenager who recently tested positive for COVID‐19 and has announced it is reassigning the case to a different county.

According to public health, the teenage male does not permanently reside in Moffat County. He was in the county visiting family. This positive result will be counted in his home county’s COVID‐19 statistics and not Moffat County’s statistics.

As with every positive case of COVID‐19, Moffat County Public health conducts contact tracing to determine whether the individual who has tested positive has been in close contact with others so they may be notified. The three most recently reported cases of COVID‐19 are from three different families who have not been in contact with each other. Public Health wants to emphasize the importance of following the Governor’s Safer‐at‐Home directives including:

Maintaining 6’ of social distance

Frequently washing hand

Wearing a face covering when in public

Staying home if you’re sick

Seeking care immediately if you have COVID‐like symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, lack of appetite and/or body aches.

If you want to be seen by your healthcare provider: If you have a primary care provider, call for guidance first rather than going directly into the clinic. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced. Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone and provide information or guidance for you, household members, and other close contacts. Testing for COVID‐19 is not a routine test. Your healthcare provider will assess your symptoms and risk for the disease based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Since many of the illnesses are mild, we expect most COVID‐19 patients will be isolated in their own home to rest and recover. If possible, sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members. There is no antiviral treatment for COVID‐19. Getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids will likely be helpful for recovery. Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized. If you live or work in Moffat County and you’re not already registered to receive emergency alerts, visit http://www.moffatcountysheriff.com and click the Code Red icon near the bottom of the homepage.



