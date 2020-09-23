Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports two new cases Wednesday, pushing total to 39

Moffat County Public Health is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, pushing the area’s total to 39.

According to public health, the two new cases are Moffat County residents. One is a male in his 50s, and the other is a female in her 70s.

At this time, Moffat County has administered 2,622 tests. The two latest cases are the lone active cases in Moffat County. Additionally, Public Health is reminding the community that the Governor’s Mask Order remains in effect. Masks are still required.

