Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports three new positive cases in the county
Moffat County Public Health announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, pushing the county’s total to 23.
The three new cases were identified as close contacts of people previously reported as positive for COVID‐19, according to Public Health. Two of the individuals are males in their teens. The third is a female in her 50s. All reside in Moffat County.
The three new cases are the lone active cases in the county, according to Public Health statistics.
Additionally, Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy. COVID‐19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.
