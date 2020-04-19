Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports sixth positive case
Sixth positive case is the second one reported Sunday, April 19, bringing active cases in the county to three.
Moffat County Public Health is reporting another new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county, Sunday evening.
The second positive result of the day brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in Moffat County to six. The fifth case was reported earlier today.
The sixth positive case is a female in her 40s who resides in Moffat County. The Moffat County Public Health officials have already been in contact with this individual, and isolation orders are pending.
Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 have a right to privacy. COVID-19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.
