Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports one new case Wednesday

Moffat County Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday morning. The new positive is the first case in the county since six new cases were reported last week.

The latest case is a male in his 50s, which brings the county’s total to 33. Currently, 1,999 tests have been administered in Moffat County. The latest case is the lone active case in the county, according to Public Health.

No COVID-positive patients are hospitalized at this time. In total, 19 women have tested positive for the virus in Moffat County, and 14 men have tested positive.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com