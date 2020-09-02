Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports no new cases this week
Moffat County Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the county this week.
Along with no new cases, contact tracers for public health also identified that last week’s case of a teenage female was not a Moffat County resident, lowering the total cases to 34.
The male in his 80s who was identified last week remains the lone active case in the county.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User