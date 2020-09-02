Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports no new cases this week

Moffat County Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the county this week.

Along with no new cases, contact tracers for public health also identified that last week’s case of a teenage female was not a Moffat County resident, lowering the total cases to 34.

The male in his 80s who was identified last week remains the lone active case in the county.

