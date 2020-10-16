Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports five new cases Friday

Moffat County Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday, pushing the county’s total to 50 to date.

Of the five new cases, three are male and two are female. The males who tested positive are age a male under the age of 15, and two males in their 30s. The females that tested positive are a female under the age of 10 and one in her 20s.

To date, Moffat County has administered 3,024 tests.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com