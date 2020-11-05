Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports an additional 17 cases, pushing county total to 102

In a press release Thursday afternoon, Moffat County Public Health reported an additional 17 new positive COVID‐19 cases since October 30th, pushing Moffat County’s total to 102 cases, according to the health agency.

Of the 17 new cases, eight have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the press release. Additionally, hospitalizations have increased since last week, Public Health said. Currently three are hospitalized, and two additional patients have been transferred to higher levels of care in the past 24 hours.

As of now, eight of the 102 cases are part of the Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab outbreak with 4 employees and 4 residents testing positive.

Of the 17 new cases, 14 are female and three are male.

The number of cases reported by Public Health is higher than what is reflected on the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) because Public Health’s numbers include positive tests identified through rapid testing done primarily at Memorial Regional Health, Public Health said.

The rapid test results are sent by the hospital to CDPHE, and CDPHE has to manually attribute them to the County. Public Health’s information is more current because the hospital is reporting positive results in real‐time to the Public Health Department.

