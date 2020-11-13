Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports 26 new cases Friday

Moffat County continues to see increasing numbers of positive COVID‐19 cases, and Public Health is reporting 26 new cases since the last update on case counts on Monday, Nov. 9.

This brings the total of positive cases to 147. Of the 147 cases, 47 are active, according to Public Health. Additionally, hospitalizations and severity of illness remain a concern at this time. As of Friday afternoon, three Moffat County residents are hospitalized for COVID‐related illness, and since Friday, Nov. 5, three Moffat County residents were transferred to higher levels of care due to the severity of their illnesses, according to Public Health.

Sandrock Care and Rehab is also reporting additional positive COVID‐19 cases. Friday’s reported cases include five cases from the facility. There are now seven employees and 11 residents who have tested positive for COVID‐19, Public Health says.

Of the 26 new cases since Monday, 14 are male and 12 are female.

The numbers reported by Public Health reflect only positive cases among Moffat County residents. This number does not include any positive test results for people who do not live in Moffat County, Public Health said.

The hospital and other local medical clinics are seeing patients from out of the area who are positive for COVID‐19, but Moffat County Public Health does not track, monitor or report those cases locally. Those cases are reported to the county or state in which those people permanently reside.

Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Public Health

