Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports 19 new positive cases Monday

Moffat County Public Health reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday evening, pushing the county’s total to 121.

Currently, 28 cases are active.

Additionally, hospitalizations are on the rise, including the severity of illness, according to a press release from Public Health. Currently one Moffat County resident remains hospitalized for COVID-related illness, and last Thursday two additional residents were transferred to higher levels of care due to the severity of their illnesses.

Sandrock Care and Rehab is reporting more positive cases from staff and residents. The total is now seven staff and five residents.

Moffat County Public Health, along with the County Medical Director, the County Emergency Manager, and officials from Memorial Regional Health met last Friday to discuss the current availability of hospital beds locally and throughout Colorado and the surrounding states. All stakeholders are engaged to ensure that healthcare is available to the community, according to the press release.

The current case counts, active cases and increasing positivity rate (264.1 per 100,000) puts the County at risk for being moved back to Safer at Home Level 3 (Orange), Public Health says.

If moved to this level, gathering-size would be reduced to no more than 10 people from two households, places of worship would be reduced to 25% capacity or 50 people, restaurants, offices, retail, non-critical manufacturing would be reduced to 25% capacity, and bars would be closed.

The County remains in Protect Your Neighbor Status at this time.

This is a developing story.

